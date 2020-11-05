The City of La Vergne is excited to announce the 2020 grand marshal for Parade of Lights as well as this year’s theme.

It will be a “Blue Christmas” in La Vergne for the 10th annual Parade of Lights, paying homage to the men and women who protect and serve the city every day. This year’s grand marshal is former police chief Mike Walker who retired earlier this year. Walker served the city for nine years after a 33-year career with Tennessee Highway Patrol, where he retired as a colonel.

The parade is scheduled for December 5, 2020 and will begin at 6:00 p.m. It starts at Veterans Memorial Park and continues down Murfreesboro Road, ending at City Hall. Following the parade, there will be a tree lighting ceremony, fireworks, and music by the La Vergne High School Choraliers. There will also be treats and hot chocolate and rumor has it that Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance to talk to all the little boys and girls about their Christmas lists.

“We are honored that Chief Walker has accepted to be this year’s Grand Marshal and we are grateful that the Board of Mayor and Alderman continue to give us these opportunities,” says Parks Director David McGowen. “We can’t wait for the community to come out and help us celebrate the holiday season.”

The Parks and Recreation Department is welcoming businesses and organizations to sign up to put a float in the parade. You can register online at www.LaVergneTN.gov. Applications must be submitted by November 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Additional Info