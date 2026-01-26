City Hall, City Facilities Closed Jan. 26 Due To Inclement Weather

As announced via City website and social media, most City facilities, including City Hall, will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, except operations essential to public safety. Essential City services, Public Safety and Public Works/Street Department for snow and ice removal, continue to operate. Sub-freezing temperatures, icy conditions, and downed tree limbs and powerlines can make travel hazardous.

Murfreesboro Transit will not operate service, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, due to inclement weather. This is for the safety of riders and employees.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD) Indoor Recreational Facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

Murfreesboro Solid Waste anticipates no service or limited collection, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, due to inclement weather. Residents are advised to set trash containers out on the street and Solid Waste will collect as soon as possible. Residents can receive text notifications by texting BoroGarbage to 38276.

City Schools will be closed Monday Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan 27. ESP is closed Jan. 26.

Main roads are passable, but some secondary roads are slick and hazardous. Road crews continue to work in 12-hour shifts to salt and plow streets.

For a live traffic camera look at Murfreesboro streets View local road conditions here. An interactive map featuring “Snow Routes” on State Routes, Major Streets, and Secondary streets is available on the City’s website at www.murfreesborotn.gov/SnowRoutes

Continue to check for updates and more information on the City website at https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/ or on the City’s Facebook and Twitter feeds.

A Winter Weather Guide, including important phone numbers and cold weather tips is available at www.murfreesborotn.gov/WinterWeatherGuide

Motorists are urged to “Take It Slow” in ice and snow. If you are involved in a minor vehicle crash without injuries, the Murfreesboro Police Department asks you to move your vehicle out of the roadway, if possible, to avoid secondary crashes. The non-emergency number for the MPD is 615-893-1311.

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.

