MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (June 24, 2022) – The fire marshals for the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MRFD) and Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department (RCFR) have issued a mandatory open burning ban for Rutherford County and the city limits of Murfreesboro due to extremely dry conditions, low humidity, and lack of rainfall. The joint burn ban is effective Friday, June 24 beginning at 5 p.m. until further notice.

“The ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires,” said MFRD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Carl Peas. “Open burning is extremely dangerous in dry conditions, humidity and high winds, and can spread quickly.”

Both agencies determined the ban would be placed within both jurisdictions until there is a substantial amount of rain.

“MFRD and RCFR appreciates the cooperation of the public with the ban during these hot and dry times,” said RCFR Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders. “Unnecessary fires can help eliminate brush and field fires that could endanger the public, structures, and emergency responders.”

The types of fires prohibited during the outdoor open burning ban include:

Brush and leaves

·Fields/grassland

·Campfires/cooking fires

·Burn barrels

·Household waste

·All other open burning

According to Weather.com, there is a slight possibility of rain on Sunday (June 26) which could help improve conditions, but it may not eliminate the threat, the fire marshals said.

“No burn permits will be issued in the city limits of Murfreesboro until the ban has been lifted,” Peas said. “All permits that were issued prior to the ban, have been revoked.”

If you have any questions regarding the ban, you may contact your local fire service provider.

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department

Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders

Office: 615-907-3600

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Carl Peas

Office: 615-893-1422

Larry Flowers

Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Public Safety Public Information Officer

[email protected]