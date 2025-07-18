Murfreesboro City Council Votes to Annex Middle Point Landfill

On Thursday, July 17, the Murfreesboro City Council voted to annex the Middle Point Landfill into the city limits.

Commenting the Council’s decision, Mayor Shane McFarland stated: ”The City Council has been diligent making sure resident’s concerns and complaints are heard regarding the landfill. The city has numerous industrial operations in our limits that adhere to our ordinances and guidelines. This annexation allows the Council and City staff to have the authority to make sure Middle Point operates within those guidelines just like all our existing industrial operations.”

The move was approved by a 6-0 vote. As Murfreesboro has grown, the area around the landfill has become more densely populated. Homes and businesses within the city limits now sit less than half a mile away from Middle Point’s operations. Many of the recreational areas operated by the City are located directly across the river from the landfill.

As such, the City sees the need to be able to exercise some municipal oversight of the landfill due to its potential impact on the health and quality of life of its citizens. The area will now be subject to city codes involving property maintenance, stormwater management, fire inspections and other public safety provisions. Any improvements at the site will need to comply with applicable zoning, stormwater, floodplain, building codes and related City ordinances. In short, the landfill will now be subject to the same regulations as any other industrial operation within the city limits.

The annexation will not allow the City to prohibit the landfill from operating as permitted by the State of Tennessee. Likewise, the annexation in no way advances, supports, promotes or facilitates any expansion of Middle Point Landfill.

