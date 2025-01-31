City Council Approves Construction Contract for Veterans Park

The City will soon be breaking ground for a future community park on the west side of Murfreesboro in 2025.

The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, to approve the $16.35 million Construction Contract with Moody Excavating, LLC for the 153-acre Veterans Park project with open space for other City services. The contract includes a $107,000 alternate project and a 5 percent owner’s contingency ($778,649.37) to be used at the owner’s discretion. The $16.35 million contract is still $8 million under the designer’s projected cost. The City will develop the new park on land along Veterans Parkway near the I-840 interchange.

“We are eager to see construction begin this year on recreational land on the City’s growing west side,” said Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland. “The new community park will include a destination playground, event space, natural areas, walking trails and pickle ball courts.”

The park design features a primary entrance off Veterans Parkway, leading to a parking lot with access to a playground and network of both paved and stone trails, as well as four pavilions. Secondary parking will connect to the Cloister subdivision.

The land along Veterans Parkway is well-positioned within western Murfreesboro near residential neighborhoods, including the large Berkshire subdivision. Once completed, the community park will add to Murfreesboro’s reputation for parks and greenway space.

The City Council voted July 20, 2023, to approve the Master Planning services with Nashville-based Gresham Smith for planning and designing Veterans Park following a City issued Request for Competitive Sealed Proposals (RFCSP).

In January 2023, the City of Murfreesboro finalized a “property swap” with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) for the land along Veterans Parkway. The City Council had voted June 23, 2022, to approve the exchange of property with MTE for land that will include the park and other public and community uses.

The City Council approved rezoning the property to Park (P), Commercial Fringe (CF), and CH with GDO-1 to support the proposed park, public, and community uses envisioned for the property.

Moody Excavating submitted the low bid among five responsive bid submissions opened on January 14, 2025. Upon reviewing, Gresham Smith recommended the project to the lowest bidder, Moody Excavating, LLC.

Also on Thursday, Jan. 30, the City Council approved a $3 million contract with Steelhead Building Group, LLC, for construction of the Old Ballfield and parking renovations at Old Fort Park. Council approved a separate $2.7 million contract with Fuel Tank Maintenance Company, LLC for construction of outdoor improvements at Patterson Park Community Center, including a new playground, splashpad and new parking.

All contracts are pending legal review.

