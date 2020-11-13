The City of La Vergne is once again asking citizens to “Light Up La Vergne” with this year’s holiday lights contest. Homeowners with the spirit of Christmas and a little bit of Clark Griswold are all invited to register.

The “Light up La Vergne” contest is open to any resident in La Vergne. Applications are due on December 3 and all homes must be fully decorated by that night. All participants should be willing to share their home address and family name. Participants are asked to leave up their lights through January 1, 2021 so other residents can check out their holiday lights.

“We love our holiday lights competition,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “It’s been a long year and we’d love to bring Christmas cheer to as many folks as possible.”

Three winners will be selected, one for each category: Classic Christmas, The Griswold Award, and Best Theme. Winners will also receive a $100 gift card and yard sign for bragging rights! Winners will be announced on December 5 at the annual Parade of Lights tree lighting ceremony. All applicants are asked to attend the tree lighting. Photos and videos of applicants as well as addresses will be posted to the city website and Facebook pages.

City representatives will be driving house to house to take photos and/or videos of each home signed up to participate in the competition. If a home is not decorated at that time, the application will be voided. Participation is free. Homes submitted for the competition will be collectively judged by three anonymous city employees who do not live in the city limits and are not personally acquainted with any of the applicants.

Register here for “Light Up La Vergne”