City Construction Projects for May 18 through May 24

Joe B Jackson Pkwy at EB I-24 On-Ramp Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday, 4/21 through Monday, 9/8: Contractor for a private development will be making I-24 ramp improvements. EB traffic on Joe B Jackson will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd Intersection Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: City Contractor will be performing roadway widening work at the intersection. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

N Rutherford Blvd Utility Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing utility installation work on Rutherford Blvd just north of Rutherford Blvd. Southbound traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

E Castle St Underground Electrical Work

Expected Lane Closure: Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be installing underground electric lines near 520 E Castle St. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

New Salem Hwy Shoulder Improvement Work (just east of Veterans Pkwy

Expected No Lane Closure: Tuesday, May 20 through Friday June 20, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be making shoulder improvements on New Salem Hwy just east of Veterans Pkwy. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. Cason Lane, SR 99

2. River Rock Blvd

3. Saint Andrews Dr, Berryside Dr, Mershon Dr, Will Drew Dr, Salem Cove Ln, Oval Hesson Ln, Salme Glen Xing, Glenside Ct.

4. Deerview Dr, Oakside Ct, Cotswold Ln, Mapleside Dr, Foxside Ln, Saint Andrews Dr, Kadyday Way, Brunside Dr.

5. Cason Ln, Ashers Fork Rd, Blackwater Dr

6. Parkwood Dr, Lockwood Ct, Moriches Ct, Golden Ln, Kingfisher Dr, Bullrush Ln, Sachi Ct, Murano Dr, Bule Heron Dr, Beaver Dr

7. MTCS Dr, Memorial Blvd

8. Cason Ln, Eldin Creek Dr, Audu

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. Near Joe B Jackson Pkwy and Elam Rd

2. Medical Center Pkwy between Hillcrest Dr and Jones Blvd

3. Elam Rd between Joe B Jackson Pkwy and County Farm Rd

4. Blackman Rd just north of Burnt Knob Rd

5. Near 285 John R Rice Blvd (utility pole changeout)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving, Roadway, and Miscellaneous Work

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd (intersection improvement work)

2. Saint Andrews Dr at Cason Ln, New Salem Hwy and Cason Trl (sidewalk repairs)

3. Johnson St, 2227 Garrison Cove Dr, 1527 Stonewall Blvd, Westgate Blvd and Violet Ct (sewer rehabilitation work)

4. Medical Center Pkwy between I-24 and Thompson Ln, Sunday night 8 pm – 6 am (paving and final striping work)

5. I-24 at Alamaville Rd, Blackman Rd, Florence Rd, Florence Rd and Old Nashville Hwy, NW Broad St at Florence Rd, Cherry Ln and Lebanon Pike, Cherry Ln and Leanna Rd, I-840 and Sulphur Spring Rd, I-840 and NW Broad St and I-840 and I-24 (traffic count data collection)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Concrete repair.

· 5/15, 8 p.m. – 5/16 5 a.m., There will be a ramp closure on the I-24 westbound ramp (Exit 74A) to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs. There will be no lane closures on I-24 or I-840. A detour will be in place.

· 5/16 8 p.m. – 5/19 5 a.m., Continuous, there will be a ramp closure on the I-24 westbound ramp (Exit 74A) to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs. There will be no lane closures on I-24 or I-840. A detour will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-840 for paving operations from Jefferson Pike to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair on SR 102 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 (S. Lowry Street) in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 to SR 1 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Signal installation.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on SR 10 (US-231) for signal installation and paving of new turn lanes near the intersection of Rock Springs Midland Road (MM 17.2 – 18.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

Utility installation.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane and should closures along SR 102 westbound to install overhead utilities (MM 7.6 – 10.66).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on Old Nashville Highway for overhead utility installation along SR 102 (MM 9.32 – 9.50).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will temporarily alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road. Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Safety improvements.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway) from Market Place to North Thompson Lane for safety improvements at the intersection (MM 9.66). One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from Veterans Parkway to Carson Lane for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 15.15 – 15.98).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from near I-24 to SR 96 for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email