Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for January 15 – 21

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for January 15 – January 21, 2023.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Minor Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Roadway construction work continues on Brinkley Rd. There will be intermittent lane closures and traffic interruptions on Brinkley Rd at Timber Creek Dr. Also, bridge work continues Brinkley Rd just to the south of Timber Creek Dr. Timber Creek Dr is closed to through traffic at Brinkley Rd. Traffic is detoured onto Willowbend Dr. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Medical Center Pkwy Turn Lane and Signal Improvement (between Honeylocust Ln and Willowoak Trl)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: As part of private development, storm drain, right turn lanes and traffic signal improvements will be made along the north side of Medical Center Pkwy between Honeylocust Ln and Willowoak Trl. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Atmos Energy Gas Line Installation Work (Bell St just west of the Bridge)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Atmos Energy crews will be performing gas line work along Bell St. Bell St will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Storm Drain Replacement & Installation Work (Burton St at N Church St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for City of Murfreesboro will be replacing and installing storm drains at the intersection of Burton St and N Church St. The intersection will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to next block. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Chaffin Pl (incidental curb and gutter work)

2. Bell St and Maney Ave ( area drain installation)

3. DeJarnette Ln between Memorial Blvd and Pitts Ln ( sidewalk repairs)

4. Osborne Ln ( curb & gutter and sidewalk repairs

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. Saturday, 1/14 & Tuesday, 1/17, waterline installation work on the west side at Bridge Ave and SR-99. Traffic will be reduced to one lane operation on the west side of Bridge Ave.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / I-24

On-call concrete repair

• Continuous, The exit ramp from I-840 EB to I-24 EB (Exit 53A) will be narrowed and traffic shifted in order to repair damaged concrete.