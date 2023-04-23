Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for April 23 – 29, 2023.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Minor Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Roadway construction work on Brinkley Rd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place

Storm Drain Replacement & Installation Work (Burton St just east of N Church St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for City of Murfreesboro will be installing storm drains and curb and gutter on Burton St just east of N Church St. Burton St approach will be closed at N Church St. Traffic will be detoured to next block. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place.

Storm Drain Replacement & Installation Work (S Church St just north of Innsbrooke Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a new commercial development will be installing storm drains on S Church St just north of Innsbrooke Blvd. Northbound through lanes will be reduced from 3 lanes to two lanes between Innesbrooke Blvd and Runnymeade Dr. Southbound lanes will not be affected. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Sewer Installation Work (Minerva Dr between Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Diana St)

Expected Road Closures: Tuesday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing sewer lines and manholes on Minerva Dr between Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Diana St. Traffic to and from Minerva Dr will be detoured onto Apollo Dr and S Baird Ln. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Livy Dearing Pl (decorative crosswalks)

2. Bridge Ave between W Main Street and New Salem Hwy (milling and paving)

3. Samsonite Blvd and Bell St between Highland Ave and Crestland Ave (pavement markings)

4. Medical Center Pkwy and GreshamPark Dr (intersection geometric improvements)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 60 – 65 and MM 52 – 55)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 82 – 88)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed (pothole patching)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane and shoulder closures as needed (MM62 – 89)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.