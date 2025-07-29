City Announces Hiring of Deputy Director of Transportation

Lee Smith, a professional engineer, has been named the new Deputy Director of Transportation and City Traffic Engineer to oversee Traffic Engineering. Smith’s first day was July 14, 2025.

“We are very pleased to announce the hiring of Lee Smith as deputy director of Transportation for the City of Murfreesboro,” said Transportation Director Jim Kerr. “Lee has considerable experience in transportation with TDOT and FDOT in Florida to help guide mobility in the growing City of Murfreesboro.”

Smith has 27 years of experience in civil, environmental, and transportation engineering with the past 19 years focused on traffic signal and freeway management. Lee leads a team of highly motivated technicians and professionals in operations, maintenance, traffic signalization, signs, and pavement markings to move traffic safely and efficiently throughout the City of Murfreesboro, one of the top traffic control systems in the State of Tennessee.

For the past seven years, Smith has served as Program and Technical Advisor of Traffic Operations Division at the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) where he was responsible for supporting the Traffic Operations Director in all aspects of the Traffic Engineering, ITS, and Transportation Management functions. This included leadership in the I-24 Smart Corridor project, I-24 Motion, and the Traffic Signal Maintenance and Modernization Program to improve traffic signal infrastructure and operations.

From 2013-2017, Smith worked for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) in Chipley, FL as Program Manager for District Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSM&O). He also served as Traffic Engineer for the City of Pensacola, Florida from 2006-2012.

Lee earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Tulane University in New Orleans in 1995 and served in the U.S. Army. In addition to professional engineer credentials in Tennessee and Florida, Lee is a member of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE).

Lee and his wife, Suzanne, have two children, Natalie, 16, and Charlie, 13.

