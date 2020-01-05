Cirque du Soleil announced its new on ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of AXEL. The show will be gliding into the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for 6 performances only from Feb. 6-9, 2020. Tickets are available online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/axel.

An inspirational and musical storyline

Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, dives into his hand-drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the supercharged world of AXEL. Spectacular ice skating, breath-taking acrobatics, pop-rock music, and vibrant visuals create an energetic and immersive experience for the whole family.

In Cirque du Soleil AXEL, the music serves a narrative thread guiding the characters and the audiences as they journey with Axel and Lei to discover that true love shines even brighter than the most radiant star.

This newest Cirque du Soleil creation brings a new look to the world of ice skating by introducing us to the discipline of freestyle skating. This fresh take on skating combined with the skill and power of traditional pairs, solo, and adagio work allows Cirque du Soleil to set the stage for high calibre ice skating of all kinds. Striking visual projections draw us into the fantastic worlds Axel creates with just a pen, a sketchbook and a whole lot of imagination.

Show Schedule:

Thursday, February 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group: Cirque du Soleil AXEL is the 48th original production of Cirque du Soleil, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, and its second on-ice experience.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks, and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.