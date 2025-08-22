Christmas with John Berry to Take Place at Harken Hall

Celebrate the spirit of the season with Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning artist John Berry as he brings his 29th Annual Christmas Tour to Harken Hall on Sunday, December 21, presented by Y’all 106.7.

A holiday tradition for nearly three decades, John Berry’s Christmas concert is filled with timeless holiday classics, heartfelt originals, and his iconic rendition of “O Holy Night.” Known for his rich voice and emotional delivery, Berry’s music creates an unforgettable night of warmth, nostalgia, and Christmas cheer. This special evening at Harken Hall will be an uplifting experience the whole family can enjoy.

The singer-songwriter rose to stardom on the country charts in the 1990s with mega hits “Your Love Amazes Me,” “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken a Shine.” He placed 20 singles on the country charts, six of which went to the top 5.

John was nominated for the ACM Top New Male Vocalist in 1994, won a GRAMMY Award in 1996 for his participation in Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol, 1, was nominated for another GRAMMY in 1995 for his smash hit Your Love Amazes Me and was nominated for the CMA Horizon Award and Top Male Vocalist Award in 1995.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m. Delight in the holiday warmth of the Hall as John Berry kicks off the show with his greatest hits. After a brief intermission, he’ll share cherished holiday favorites and heartfelt stories from his remarkable career.

Harken Hall offers main floor seating; suites located on the Loft level with posh reserved couch seating and cushioned seat back tall swivel chairs with tables as well as loveseats in the Loft level.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase and parking is complimentary.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, Tickets can be purchased on the Harken Hall website: https://www.harkenhall.com/shows/christmas-with-john-berry-21-dec.

A VIP package is available online as well and includes early access, casual meet and greet with John Berry, Q&A session with John, 2-3 acoustic songs, VIP gift lanyard, relaxed autograph and photo opportunity with John. Ticket holder must have a concert ticket to purchase the VIP Package.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email