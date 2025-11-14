Christmas Village Returns to Nashville Fairgrounds This Weekend With 260+ Merchants

Christmas Village in Nashville is a longstanding holiday tradition that transforms the Nashville Fairgrounds into a festive wonderland. The event takes place this week from November 14th to 16th at 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville.

Held annually, this event brings together over 260 merchants offering a diverse range of unique gifts, holiday decorations, and crafts, making it the perfect place to kick-start your holiday shopping.

In addition to shopping, visitors can enjoy festive foods and special holiday-themed activities. Proceeds from the Christmas Village benefit local charities. You can purchase tickets online here or tickets are available at all FirstBank locations in Williamson, Davidson, Rutherford, and Wilson counties through November 14th.

Market Hours:

Friday, November 14 – 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM

● Saturday, November 15 – 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

● Sunday, November 16 – 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

If you’d like a photo with Santa, please see below for available times. Please bring your own camera.

