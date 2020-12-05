Christmas Tree Farms to Visit this Season

1. Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm, Murfreesboro, TN

1189 Cut Off Road, Murfreesboro

Hours: Saturday – Sunday, 11 a – 5 p

Country Cove is a family operated Christmas tree farm, ornament and wreath shop, and a photography venue located on 35 acres eight miles north of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

For your family Christmas tree, they offer several choices. First, start or continue a tradition of cutting down your own tree (they supply the saw). Stroll the fields of White Pine and Leyland Cypress and choose the perfect tree for your family.

If you prefer a pre-cut tree, they have the always-popular Fraser Firs from five feet up to twelve feet tall. All their pre-cuts are stored in the custom-built water pool in their barn. Regardless of the tree you choose, they will shake, bale, load and securely fasten your tree to your vehicle (they supply the super-soft string, too).

And don’t miss the complimentary hot cocoa and spiced apple cider at the refreshment bar. Also enjoy a leisurely hayride around the tree farm (bring a blanket for those extra-chilly days) and sit around the fire pit to warm up.

Prices range from $44 – $250.

