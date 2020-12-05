Christmas Tree Farms to Visit this Season

Looking to take the family to a Christmas tree farm? Here are a few to visit this season.
1. Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm, Murfreesboro, TN
1189 Cut Off Road, Murfreesboro
Hours: Saturday – Sunday, 11 a – 5 p
Country Cove is a family operated Christmas tree farm, ornament and wreath shop, and a photography venue located on 35 acres eight miles north of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
For your family Christmas tree, they offer several choices. First, start or continue a tradition of cutting down your own tree (they supply the saw). Stroll the fields of White Pine and Leyland Cypress and choose the perfect tree for your family.
If you prefer a pre-cut tree, they have the always-popular Fraser Firs from five feet up to twelve feet tall. All their pre-cuts are stored in the custom-built water pool in their barn. Regardless of the tree you choose, they will shake, bale, load and securely fasten your tree to your vehicle (they supply the super-soft string, too).
And don’t miss the complimentary hot cocoa and spiced apple cider at the refreshment bar. Also enjoy a leisurely hayride around the tree farm (bring a blanket for those extra-chilly days) and sit around the fire pit to warm up.
Prices range from $44 – $250.
Find more information here.
2. Pinewood Christmas Tree Farm, Franklin TN
7561 South Harpeth Rd, Franklin
Hours: Saturday, 10 a – 6 p, and Sunday, 1 p – 6 p
Pinewood is a small family farm owned by Jamie and Laura Faircloth. Their first season to open was 2018. They will offer fresh-cut Tennessee Christmas trees for a few years until the choose-and-cut trees are big enough for you to take home.
Make memories with your family and friends on a hayride around the farm or sipping hot chocolate and savoring a s’more or three around the fire. Reminder- You can’t cut down your own tree this season but it’s still a picture-worthy experience and they have fresh-cut trees you can select and take home to decorate.
Find more information here.
3. Wildwood Christmas Tree Farm, Woodbury TN
286 La Paloma Road, Woodbury
Hours: Monday – Friday, noon- 7 pm, Saturday – 10 am – 7pm & Sunday 1:30 pm – 7 pm
At Wildwood, you can walk leisurely through the trees, gaze at the incredible view from the hillside and enjoy the amenities on the farm. Rock on the front porch. Bring a picnic lunch along with a blanket or camp chair so you can enjoy the day while your children play at the Treehouse Play Area. Browse the gift shop and see the many items you can purchase for Christmas surprises. Paint an ornament and take a hayride. You can do all of that plus pick out your very own live Christmas tree to take home and decorate. Christmas tree varieties for choose and cut & ball and burlap include Norway Spruce, White Pine, and Canadian Hemlock. Tree prices range from $75 – $185.
Find more information here.
4. Rhonda & Chris’ Treeland, Watertown, TN
2054 Beechlog Road, Watertown
Hours: Dec 7 – 8 & Dec 14 – 15 8am – 4pm
Enjoy free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, cookies, marshmallows you roast on the campfire. Explore the natural beauty of the property and the wildlife who call this home. Well-behaved pets are welcome. Treeland requests no chainsaws or firearms, please. The Christmas tree farm sits on a 90-acre farm nestled in a valley boarded by two streams and a great view of the hills. Christmas tree varieties for choose and cut include: Virginia Pine, White Pine, and Leyland Cypress. Prices are $40-$70.
Find more information here.
5. Red Cedar Farms, Chapel Hill, TN
2041 Highway 99, Chapel Hill
Hours: Specific hours for tree shopping are not listed, but their social media lists their hours as 9 am – 4 pm Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.
You can purchase fresh-cut Christmas trees and wreaths at Red Cedar Farms, while supplies last. You can also stay until dark and enjoy the Country Christmas Festival.
Find more information here.
6. Christmas Tree Adventure, Hendersonville, TN
1124 Kendall Farms Drive, Hendersonville
Hours: Nov 27, 9 am – 5 pm – Nov. 9 am – 5 pm
Dec. 4, 1 pm – 5 pm, Dec. 5, 9 am – 5 pm, Dec. 6, 9 am – 5 pm
Find your perfect tree at this farm in Hendersonville. They offer free hot chocolate and coloring books for kids. Tree prices for Fraser fir begin at $69 with white pine prices starting at $45.
Find more information here.