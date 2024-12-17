Christmas Eve Services in Rutherford County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services.
If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected]. Please also send any information on where people can watch the service virtually.
New Vision Baptist
1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 895-7167
12:30pm, 2pm, 3:30pm, 5pm
World Outreach
1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 896-4515
1pm, 3pm, 5pm
Northside Baptist
655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 896-6440
2pm, 4pm
Crossway Baptist
4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro, TN 37127
5pm
Advent Lutheran Church
1700 Irby Lane, TN 37127
(615) 893-9705
5pm
St Paul’s Episcopal Church
116 N. Academy St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-3780
4:00 p.m., Rite II Holy Communion with Children’s Christmas Pageant
Live-stream link
10:00 p.m., Rite II Holy Communion with Organ & Choir
Musical prelude begins at 9:30 p.m.
Live-stream link
Third Baptist Church
410 W McKnight Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-8192
5:00 pm
Bethel Murfreesboro
1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 869-7482
4:30pm
3pm, 4:30pm at Smyrna Campus- 506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
1:30pm, 3pm, 4:30pm at Stewarts Creek Campus- 5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167
1:30pm, 3pm, 4:30pm at Riverdale Campus- 307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Abiding Faith Lutheran
10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN 37167
(615) 220-9258
7:00pm
Green Hill Baptist Church
6309 Burnt Knob Rd., Murfreesboro, TN
5:00pm
