Christmas Eve Services in Rutherford County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services.

New Vision Baptist

1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 895-7167

12:30pm, 2pm, 3:30pm, 5pm

World Outreach

1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 896-4515

1pm, 3pm, 5pm

Northside Baptist

655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 896-6440

2pm, 4pm

Crossway Baptist

4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro, TN 37127

5pm

Advent Lutheran Church

1700 Irby Lane, TN 37127

(615) 893-9705

5pm

St Paul’s Episcopal Church

116 N. Academy St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 893-3780

4:00 p.m., Rite II Holy Communion with Children’s Christmas Pageant

10:00 p.m., Rite II Holy Communion with Organ & Choir

Musical prelude begins at 9:30 p.m.

Third Baptist Church

410 W McKnight Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 893-8192

5:00 pm

Bethel Murfreesboro

1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 869-7482

4:30pm

Lifepoint

3pm, 4:30pm at Smyrna Campus- 506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167

1:30pm, 3pm, 4:30pm at Stewarts Creek Campus- 5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167

1:30pm, 3pm, 4:30pm at Riverdale Campus- 307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Abiding Faith Lutheran

10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 220-9258

7:00pm

Green Hill Baptist Church

6309 Burnt Knob Rd., Murfreesboro, TN

5:00pm

