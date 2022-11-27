Christmas Crafts the Whole Family Will Enjoy

Kids love to create! This time of year is the perfect time for kids to express their creativity and use their masterpieces as Christmas decor or as gifts for others. Here is a curated list of Christmas crafts your kids are sure to love.
1Reindeer Mason Jar
Bright Kid Fun has an easy tutorial for making the cutest little reindeer from mason jars, candy and a few other easy-to-find items. They make for great displays and even better gifts for those kids care about the most.
2Paper Plate Christmas Wreath
The Glued to My Crafts Blog has the perfect craft that not only looks cute but also serves as a special keepsake for Christmas 2022. With just a few simple items, you can spend quality time together creating a special wreath unlike any other.
3Fingerprint Christmas Ornaments
Mommy Snippets provides easy-to-follow instructions for these one-of-a-kind ornaments. In a matter of minutes, you can create unique designs such as angels, reindeer, snowmen and so much more out of your child’s fingerprint.
4Christmas Tree Pinecones
Smart Class provides a fun craft that not only allows for creativity but also encourages outdoor time. Gather some pine cones and let the holiday festivities begin! Paint the pine cones green so they look like little trees and decorate them with festive beads, mini poms poms and other items.
5DIY Car and Truck Christmas Ornaments
A fun keepsake craft to keep for your own tree or make several to hand out as thoughtful gifts, children will love creating these little car and truck ornaments with photos inside.
6Paper Plate Christmas Trees
Red Ted Art has provided instructions for a fun twirling Christmas tree that looks whimsical once hung up to the wall or from the ceiling. With endless creativity options, you can watch your masterpiece dance and twirl all season long.
7Giant Gingerbread Man
Making a giant gingerbread man is fun for all ages as kids let their imaginations run wild! With simple items such as a kraft paper roll, markers and a few accessories your children can turn their creative Christmas fantasy into a lifesize version of reality!
8Salt Dough Footprint Reindeer Ornaments
A fun time that provides your family with a treasured keepsake for years to come, this Salt Dough Footprint Reindeer Ornament will create lasting memories.