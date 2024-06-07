Christina Penny Named Principal of Brown’s Chapel Elementary School

As the new principal of Brown’s Chapel Elementary School, Christina Penny said her first priority will be establishing relationships with everyone.

“Building relationships is my strength,” Penny said. “I just want to get in there and work hand-in-hand with the faculty and staff and really get to know those students and families.”

Penny succeeds longtime principal Kellye Goostree, who opened Brown’s Chapel Elementary in 2009 and served as the principal at Cedar Grove Elementary for many years.

“Ms. Penny has served in various roles in RCS including assistant principal, interventionist, classroom teacher, and summer school principal,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said, upon making the announcement. “I look forward to seeing the impact she makes in building upon the strong foundation set forth by Ms. Goostree and the BCE faculty.”

Penny is a veteran educator of 16 years and has been serving as assistant principal at Wilson Elementary School since 2018. She’s also served as an RCS summer camp site director, an academic interventionist and as a teacher at Stewartsboro Elementary School.

She’s also completed several professional development courses and trainings, including the RCS Future Principals Academy, the RCS Aspiring Administrators Academy, and Solution Tree Professional Learning Communities.

“Ms. Goostree has created a culture of excellence and I intend to continue building the capacity of the faculty and staff to reach even higher levels of achievement,” Penny said. “My top priority is building those relationships. Relationships are really important to me and I’m excited to get to know the faculty, staff, students, parents and community members.

Penny begins her role officially on July 1 and one of the first items on her list is to schedule a meet-and-greet event for everyone to get to know her better. More details will follow soon, she said.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email