Rutherford County Schools

Christiana Elementary second-grader Amelia Bond received an honorable mention in the primary division for this year’s Tennessee Association of School Librarians annual bookmark contest.

More than 150 students from across Tennessee submitted original designs, which were judged by illustrator Cindy Knox in the categories of creativity, execution of the theme and use of materials.

“It makes me feel excited and happy,” Bond said. “School libraries are best for all because everyone needs to have a book to learn more. Usually, I get books that we are learning about so I can get better at learning that.”

Bond will receive 25 bookmarks of her design, an enlarged copy and an award certificate.

Elizabeth Abed, a librarian at Christiana Elementary, will receive 100 bookmarks of Bond’s winning design and an enlarged copy.

“I am so proud of Amelia,” Abed said, “not only for her award-winning bookmark, but also for her adaptability. At the beginning of the school year, we met on Zoom for library lessons, and now she is back in the physical school building. Every step of the way during this pandemic, Amelia has continued to engage in learning. She deserves to be celebrated.”

Copies of Amelia’s bookmark will also be sent to the Tennessee State Legislature and distributed to librarians across the state at the TASL conference this fall.

The theme of this year’s contest was “School Libraries are Best for All.”