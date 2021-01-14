January 14, 2021 – Rutherford County Schools

Beginning Friday, Jan. 15, all Christiana Elementary School students will move to distance learning through Thursday, Jan. 21. The school will re-open to in-person learners on Friday, Jan. 22.

The school is experiencing an increased number of employees who are on quarantine. So the school is closing for the week, which will allow many of them to complete their quarantine period.

The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.

We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances.

The school’s administration will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning.