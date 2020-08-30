Chris Stapleton has released a new song, the title track of a new album to be released in November -“Starting Over.”

Taking a page from Taylor Swift, Stapleton wiped his social media clean and left hints of new music prior to releasing “Starting Over.”

Recording just days before the pandemic shut down began, the message of the song talks about struggle and hardship.

“This might not be an easy time/there’s rivers to cross and hills to climb/Some days we might fall apart/and some nights might feel cold and dark.”

It continues, “I can be your lucky penny/You can be my four-leaf clover,” and then you hear his wife Morgane join in “starting over.”

In an interview with Kalleigh Bannen on Apple Radio, Stapleton says, “We have an important role to play as healers in the world, hopefully, there is some of that on this record.”

Brand new music & a conversation w/ @ChrisStapleton on #TodaysCountry. 8am CT only on @AppleMusic. https://t.co/4Y8ziJRLfP 📸 from last fall when Chris helped us launch #TodaysCountry pic.twitter.com/14YwNmf4ga — Kelleigh Bannen (@kelleighbannen) August 28, 2020

The tracklist for the Starting Over album shows fourteen songs, eleven of them written by Stapleton. Fans can also hear three covers selected by Stapleton which include John Fogerty’s “Joy Of My Life” and Guy Clark’s “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends.”