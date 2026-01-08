Chris Stapleton to Perform at Nissan Stadium with Lainey Wilson

Chris Stapleton will continue his “All-American Road Show” through this fall with over 20 newly confirmed stops, including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in May with very special guest Lainey Wilson, as well as Toronto’s Rogers Stadium and Boston’s Fenway Park with very special guest Zach Top, among many others.

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced tour, which will also include Allen Stone, Ashley McBryde, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane, and The Teskey Brothers on various dates, will go on sale next Friday, January 16, at 10:00 am local time. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets with pre-sale starting Tuesday, January 13, at 10:00 am local time until Thursday, January 15, at 10:00 pm local time. Full details are available at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour.

Citi is the official card of the “All-American Road Show.” Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 13, at 10:00 am until Thursday, January 15, at 10:00 pm through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive pre-sale for select stadium shows along the “All-American Road Show” – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The pre-sale for select shows runs from Tuesday, January 13, at 10:00 am until Thursday, January 15, at 10:00 pm. Visit myAccess in the MyVerizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

The new dates add to yet another monumental run for Stapleton, who is nominated for four awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards—Best Country Song (“A Song To Sing” with Miranda Lambert), Best Country Solo Performance (“Bad As I Used To Be”) and two nods in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category (“A Song To Sing” with Lambertand “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” with George Strait)—and recently released the official music video for his Grammy and CMA Award-winning song, “White Horse,” starring acclaimed actor Josh Brolin.

