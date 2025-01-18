Chris Stapleton and Dale Earnhardt Team Up for Daytona 500 Entry

JR Motorsports confirms that 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Chris Stapleton and NASCAR Hall of Famer and two-time DAYTONA 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. have come together to field the inaugural entry for JRM in the NASCAR Cup Series in the 2025 running of the DAYTONA 500. In partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery, the World’s Most Award-Winning Distillery, JRM will field a No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet, inspired by the Blend No. 40 utilized in every bottle of Traveller, for their maiden voyage in “The Great American Race” with the reigning and defending NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Justin Allgaier behind the wheel.

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment for JR Motorsports,” said Earnhardt Jr. “With Justin winning the Xfinity Series championship and Chris Stapleton’s undeniable star power, the planets aligned for this perfect opportunity to enter this year’s Daytona 500.”

Proudly blended and bottled at Buffalo Trace Distillery under Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley’s expert supervision, Traveller is the result of countless hours of testing, tasting and dedication to craftsmanship that have produced powerful songs and world-class whiskeys. Since launching in January 2024, it has been honored as the Most Awarded Super Premium Whiskey, garnering 15 awards including the “Master” medal from The Luxury Masters and the “Best in Class Gold” award at the 2024 Whiskies of the World competition.

“Traveller Whiskey joining JR Motorsports for their inaugural entry into the Cup Series at the DAYTONA 500 feels like a very natural partnership,” said Stapleton. “I’m honored to be a part of this historic moment with Dale and Kelley, and excited to see Justin race the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet in Daytona.”

Bottled at 90 proof, Traveller Whiskey is characterized by notes of oak, sweet maple, tart currant and leather. Complex aromas of vanilla, aged fruit and buttery shortbread are rounded off by caramel and a touch of oak. The flavor profile also showcases a touch of sweetness, followed by spice, toasted nut and oak flavors, closing with a robust finish. Traveller is a completely unique combination of whiskeys hand-selected from The Sazerac Company’s award-winning distilleries.

Piloting the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet for JRM is the organization’s most decorated driver in Allgaier. Allgaier, from Riverton, Ill., is the defending NXS Champion, a five-time NXS Most Popular Driver as voted on by the fans, the all-time NXS series leader in top-10 finishes, and JRM’s all-time leader in wins. Additionally, Allgaier is a previous competitor in the Cup Series, having raced full-time at the highest form of North American motorsports during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The veteran driver most recently competed at the Cup level during the 2024 season in substitution for 2021 Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson at Charlotte Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag in the 13th position.

“This is an incredible honor to be driving JR Motorsports’ inaugural entry into the Cup Series, and to do it with not only Dale and Kelley, but Chris Stapleton and Traveller Whiskey makes this even more special,” said Allgaier. “Entering into the DAYTONA 500 has been a goal of this company for a long time and I know that we are going to have everything we need to go out and contend for the win. This is going to be special for sure.”

JRM’s quest for the DAYTONA 500 marks the first time that Earnhardt Jr. and Earnhardt-Miller have entered a race in the Cup Series as team owners. Under their leadership in the NXS, JRM has been a pillar of success, earning 88 wins and four championships with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and most recently with Allgaier.

Be sure to catch Allgaier and the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet all week long at Daytona International Speedway as JRM attempts to qualify for the 2025 running of the DAYTONA 500, beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 8:00pm ET for DAYTONA 500 Qualifying, followed by the Duels on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:00pm ET and culminating with the 67th running of “The Great American Race” on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2:30pm ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Traveller Whiskey is widely available to retailers, bars and restaurants through Sazerac’s United States and global distributor networks at a suggested retail price of $39.99 (local taxes and fees will vary). To learn more, visit www.travellerwhiskey.com.

