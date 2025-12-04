Chris Butner Named Principal of Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School

Chris Butner will become the next principal of Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School beginning in January, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced today.

Butner succeeds current principal April Sneed, who will begin her duties as principal of the new Poplar Hill Middle School in the Blackman community in January.

“Mr. Butner is academic-focused, and he has been part of the leadership team that has helped reshape Whitworth-Buchanan Middle into an award-winning school for academic achievement,” Director Sullivan said. “He has earned this position and has a true vision on how to maintain the school’s momentum and best serve the needs of teachers and students.”

Butner has served as an assistant principal at the school for nearly six years.

“I am extremely grateful and excited to be named the principal of Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School,” he said. “Our staff, students and parents mean a great deal to me, and it’s been a joy and privilege to serve them over the past six years as we have built a highly effective school together — a school that routinely earns top distinctions from the Tennessee Department of Education in both student growth and achievement. I fully intend to maintain and further develop the high levels of student performance and strong culture of learning at WBMS.”

Butner is a veteran educator of nearly 13 years.

Prior to his administration role at Whitworth-Buchanan, he served as an instructional coach at Riverdale High School, and he previously taught English Language Arts at Rockvale Middle School.

While at Whitworth-Buchanan, the school has earned multiple accolades, including being named a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Distinction, an International Center for Leadership in Education Model School, and earning a Level 5 for student growth in all subjects for the past five years. Level 5 is the highest designation offered by the Tennessee Department of Education.

“I’m very appreciative of Mrs. Sneed for her guidance and mentorship. Her impactful vision for WBMS as well as her values for school leadership have played a key role in my development as an instructional leader,” Butner said. “I also want to thank Dr. Sullivan for the incredible opportunity to lead the next chapter of WBMS as we continue providing our students with a high-quality education that will benefit them in high school and beyond.”

