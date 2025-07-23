CHIPS AHOY! Enters the Upside Down for Stranger Things 5

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 21, 2025 — Flavor meets fandom as CHIPS AHOY!, America’s favorite chocolate chip cookie brand, and Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things collaborate to create the new CHIPS AHOY! x Stranger Things Limited-Edition Cookie. A treat that is as otherworldly as it is delicious, the cookie blends the flavors of CHIPS AHOY! with the world of Stranger Things. Available in stores nationwide starting on August 11, fans can get early access now through the inaugural CHIPS AHOY! pre-sale. CHIPS AHOY! is also releasing retro-inspired Original CHIPS AHOY! packs that harken back to the look and feel of the 1980s CHIPS AHOY! packaging when Stranger Things takes place.

The CHIPS AHOY! x Stranger Things Limited-Edition Cookie is inspired by the Upside Down, a dark alternate dimension that has played a key role throughout every season of Stranger Things. The cookies feature a new CHIPS AHOY! chocolatey base, fudge chips and a red strawberry-flavored filling. The brand’s first-ever fruit-flavored filling peeks through the chocolatey cookie to represent the Rifts that are the entrance to the Upside Down. Before they even taste the delectable cookies, Stranger Things buffs will be drawn to the unique packaging that incorporates quintessential design elements from the show and a special glow-in-the-dark feature.

CHIPS AHOY! is also inviting fans to step into the Upside Down. Starting on August 11, consumers can scan an on-pack QR code or visit chipsahoyscan.com to be transported into an immersive augmented-reality game. The brand that is Here for Happy is asking fans to find CHIPS AHOY! cookies hidden throughout different levels of the game to increase their happy meter while in the Upside Down. In-game achievements will translate into the chance to win exclusive prizes — most notably, a Stranger Things Eddie Munson-inspired guitar — plus limited edition Stranger Things merchandise*.

“This isn’t just any product launch — it’s a cultural moment that joins two beloved brands together in an exciting and captivating way,” said CHIPS AHOY! Senior Director, Sabrina Sierant. “Our collaboration with Stranger Things appeals to both long-time lovers of CHIPS AHOY! cookies and Stranger Things fans who have loved every episode. Through experiential components and elements of nostalgia, we are delivering unforgettable experiences for different generations of fans — whether they grew up in the 80s or are experiencing that awesome decade through the show.”

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular shows ever with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 Million views globally. Stranger Things is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen. This fall, the award-winning series returns with its eagerly awaited fifth and final season. Stranger Things 5 will release on Netflix across three premiere dates with four episodes on November 26, three episodes on Christmas and the finale episode on New Year’s Eve. Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.

In the official season 5 synopsis: It’s the fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Registration to pre-order the CHIPS AHOY! x Stranger Things Limited-Edition Cookie is now open at snackworks.com/chipsahoy-strangerthings and limited to the first 1,500 people. Beginning on August 11, fans can find the CHIPS AHOY! x Stranger Things Limited-Edition Cookie at retailers nationwide, starting at $5.79. In addition to the traditional tray, the cookies will also be available in 2-count portion packs that are ideal for on-the-go snacking or distributing for Halloween. Whether fans purchase Stranger Things Limited-Edition Cookies or Original CHIPS AHOY! 1980s retro packs, they will be sure to enhance their watching experience with delicious cookies that make each moment happier.

