Chipotle Unveils Its First-Ever High Protein Menu

Chipotle Mexican Grill is introducing its first dedicated High Protein Menu on Tuesday, December 23, 2024, across U.S. and Canadian locations. The curated menu addresses growing consumer demand for protein-rich options, featuring items ranging from 15 to 81 grams of protein per serving. The lineup includes a new High Protein Cup with Adobo Chicken, customizable bowls, burritos, salads, and tacos designed to support various dietary goals without compromising Chipotle’s commitment to clean, quality ingredients.

High Protein Menu Launch Details

The High Protein Menu becomes available Tuesday, December 23, 2024, at Chipotle restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada. Guests can order through multiple channels including in-restaurant, the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca. U.S. pricing starts at $3.50 for a Single Chicken Taco at select locations, while the High Protein Cup of Adobo Chicken carries a national weighted average price of $3.82. All menu items feature Chipotle’s humanely raised Adobo Chicken, prepared without antibiotics.

Complete High Protein Menu Lineup

The menu offers six core items designed for different protein and calorie goals. The Double High Protein Bowl leads with 81 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber, and 760 calories, featuring double Adobo Chicken, light white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, and extra romaine lettuce. The High Protein-High Fiber Bowl delivers 46 grams of protein, 14 grams of fiber, and 540 calories with Adobo Chicken, light brown rice, black beans, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, and romaine lettuce.

The High Protein-Low Calorie Salad provides 36 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, and 470 calories, combining Adobo Chicken, Supergreens lettuce mix, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guacamole. The Double High Protein Burrito contains 79 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and 840 calories with double Adobo Chicken, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, Monterey Jack cheese, and romaine lettuce. The Single Adobo Chicken Taco offers 15 grams of protein and 190 calories with soft flour tortilla, Adobo Chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, and romaine lettuce.

New High Protein Cup Snack Option

Chipotle’s first-ever snack item, the High Protein Cup, features 4 ounces of Adobo Chicken or Steak delivering 32 grams of protein and 180 calories. The new offering responds directly to customer protein hacks and provides a convenient snack-sized portion or additional protein side for any order. The cup format allows guests to add clean protein to their meals or enjoy a standalone protein-packed snack throughout the day.

Protein Diet Trend Driving Menu Development

High protein diets have ranked as the top dietary pattern in the United States for three consecutive years. Current data shows 70% of Americans prioritize protein in their diets, with more than one-third increasing their protein intake over the past year. The rise of GLP-1 medications and increased focus on macronutrients has accelerated consumer demand for flexible, high-protein meal options. Chipotle’s new menu addresses these trends by offering customizable portions from lighter bites to substantial builds.

Creator Collaborations Feature Superfan Orders

Starting January 5, 2025, Chipotle will highlight High Protein Menu items created by athletes and health creators through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca. Professional basketball player Josh Hart’s High Protein Burrito contains 95 grams of protein, 14 grams of fiber, and 1,340 calories with double Adobo Chicken, white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Health creator Samantha Milton’s (@SmallerSam_PCOS) High Protein Tacos feature three crispy corn tortillas with Adobo Chicken, light roasted chili-corn salsa, fajita veggies, and sides of tomatillo-red chili salsa and sour cream, totaling 40 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and 580 calories. Milton has lost 255 pounds while maintaining a calorie deficit and prioritizing protein, frequently choosing Chipotle for low-calorie, high-protein meals.

Dietician and cookbook author Kylie Sakaida’s (@nutritionbykylie) High Protein Chicken Bowl delivers 52 grams of protein, 12 grams of fiber, and 690 calories with Adobo Chicken, half white rice, half brown rice, half black beans, half pinto beans, extra fajita veggies, tomatillo green-chili salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, and romaine lettuce.

Chipotle’s Clean Ingredient Commitment

Chris Brandt, President and Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle, explained the menu development: “For years, guests have used Chipotle’s customizable offerings to build high protein and fiber-filled meals on their own. This curated menu brings that fan behavior to the forefront with clean ingredients and flexible portions, making protein and other dietary goals easier to reach in just a few taps.” All Adobo Chicken used in High Protein Menu items is humanely raised without antibiotics, maintaining Chipotle’s food quality standards.

Pricing and Availability Information

Pricing varies by menu item and location throughout U.S. and Canadian markets. The $3.50 starting price for Single Chicken Tacos and $3.82 national weighted average for High Protein Cups exclude additional charges for guacamole, Queso Blanco, or other premium ingredients. Sides, drinks, taxes, and delivery fees apply separately and are subject to location-specific pricing. Guests can view exact pricing through Chipotle’s online ordering platforms and mobile app based on their specific restaurant location.

Source: Restaurant News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email