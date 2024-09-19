Chipotle to Celebrate National Quesadilla Day with Massive Giveaway

Sept. 19, 2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is celebrating National Quesadilla Day by giving away up to $1 million in free quesadillas. For the first time ever, the company will delight fans with BUY-ONE-ENTREE-GET-ONE-QUESADILLA (BOGO) offers1, dispersed across a variety of digital channels.

Americans love quesadillas. According to DoorDash, chicken quesadillas were the second most ordered food item in 2023.4 Chipotle is expanding its National Quesadilla Day celebrations this year to make it even easier for fans to enjoy one of their favorite meals.

Scavenger Hunt Code Drops – September 23

Chipotle: The brand is dropping codes for its craveable quesadillas across social media for fans to uncover. The scavenger hunt kicks off on Monday, September 23 with text-to-claim codes5 shared via @Chipotle on Instagram, @ChipotleTweets on X, and in posts from creators on TikTok who love Chipotle’s quesadilla. Up to 21,000 fans will have a chance to claim a BOGO quesadilla.1

Content creator Shari Dyonne, who first caught Chipotle’s attention for her “Concoction” drink hack, will be sharing her favorite quesadilla order in a mukbang with fans and dropping a text-to-claim code5 via @ShariDyonne on TikTok for up to 10,000 fans to get a BOGO quesadilla.

Mukbang creator and Chipotle superfan Dylan McArthur will be revealing his go-to quesadilla order and dropping a text-to-claim code5 via @Dylan.Mcarthur on TikTok for up to 10,000 fans to win a BOGO quesadilla to try his order.

Creator Anthony Hernandez will give fans a chance to try his favorite quesadilla order with a text-to-claim code5 dropped on his TikTok @Immanthonyy, giving up to 10,000 fans a chance to redeem a BOGO quesadilla.

National Quesadilla Day – September 25

Fans can score a free quesadilla on DoorDash2 and Uber Eats3 with a minimum order. Up to 15,000 DoorDash users can score a free quesadilla from Chipotle with a minimum order of $25. On UberEats, up to 10,000 fans with a $15 cart minimum will be able to add a quesadilla to their basket for free.

Hand-Crafted Quesadillas: Craveable, Customizable, Cheese Pull-able

Chipotle’s digitally exclusive quesadillas feature melted Monterey jack cheese, a choice of protein, optional fajita veggies, and three sides for dipping. Monterey jack cheese is grated fresh each morning in every Chipotle restaurant and this year the company expects to purchase nearly 70 million pounds of cheese.

Source: Chipotle

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email