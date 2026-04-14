Chipotle Rewards Gets a Major Upgrade With Free Food, More Ways to Redeem

Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced a major overhaul of its Chipotle Rewards loyalty program, introducing new benefits, a redesigned app experience, and a campaign to boost in-restaurant enrollment. The updated program, branded “Rewards on Repeat,” is now available to members in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) beginning April 13, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the “Rewards on Repeat” Program From Chipotle?

Chipotle’s relaunched rewards platform is built around delivering more frequent benefits, greater redemption flexibility, and deeper everyday engagement for its 21 million active members. Unlike many industry loyalty updates that scale back perks, Chipotle says this relaunch is fully additive — adding new benefits while preserving existing ones.

The program is anchored by a new in-app experience that centralizes rewards content, points balances, challenges, and offers into a single, easy-to-navigate destination.

What New Benefits Are Included in Chipotle Rewards on Repeat?

The refreshed program introduces several new and enhanced features for members:

Free Chips and Guac with a purchase for new members joining on or after April 13, 2026 (valid on orders of $5 or more, one-time use, expires within 7 days of being added to account)

Monthly free food drops through the return of Freepotle, Chipotle’s recurring free food promotion

A customizable birthday reward — members can choose guac, queso, chips, or a fountain drink, with a 30-day redemption window

Expanded Rewards Exchange with lower point thresholds and new offers, including 50% off an entrée, Build Your Own group options, and bundled meal rewards

Always-on gamification with interactive challenges that unlock additional points and drive more visits

Extended points expiration — points stay active with just one qualifying purchase per year, up from the previous six-month window

Why Is Chipotle Updating Its Loyalty Program Now?

Loyalty programs have become a central battleground in the restaurant industry, particularly among younger diners. Recent data cited by Chipotle shows nearly half of all restaurant loyalty program signups in 2024 came from Gen Z — the first time that generation surpassed millennials as the most active demographic in loyalty enrollments. Additionally, one in four diners say they would switch to a less-preferred restaurant for better loyalty perks.

With 21 million active members already driving a significant share of company sales, Chipotle is positioning the relaunch as a growth vehicle, particularly to attract and retain younger consumers who factor rewards into dining decisions.

How Is Chipotle Increasing In-Restaurant Rewards Enrollment?

While nearly 90% of Chipotle’s digital transactions are already linked to a Rewards account, only about 20% of in-restaurant transactions are — a gap the company is actively targeting. To close it, Chipotle is rolling out a comprehensive in-restaurant acquisition campaign featuring menu panels, table tents, cups, receipts, and cashwrap messaging.

Crew members will also be incentivized through a system-wide program tied to new member sign-ups, supported by internal training to reinforce Rewards education at the point of sale.

How Does the Redesigned Chipotle App Support the Rewards Program?

The updated Chipotle app features a fully redesigned Rewards experience that consolidates all loyalty content into one centralized hub. The new interface includes an enhanced points tracker, improved visibility into redemption progress, and elevated gamification features.

The redesign is also built to support more personalized interactions at scale, allowing Chipotle to tailor offers and challenges to individual member behavior.

How Do You Join or Access Chipotle Rewards?

Chipotle Rewards is free to join and available through Chipotle.com or the Chipotle mobile app. The program is available in the United States and Canada, excluding Quebec. Full program terms and conditions are available at chipotle.com/rewards-terms.

Source: Chipotle

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