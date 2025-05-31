Chipotle Introduces “Summer of Extras” With $1 Million in Free Burritos for Rewards Members

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced “Summer of Extras,” a new three-month program that will give away more than $1 million in free burritos to Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. from June 1 through August 31. To join in on the fun, guests can sign up for Chipotle Rewards and opt into the program here: Chipotle.com/summer-of-extras .

Summer of Extras: Chipotle’s Most Extra Summer Ever

From June 1 through August 31, Chipotle Rewards members who opt in to Summer of Extras will earn extra points and exclusive badges for completing up to four milestones per month, plus gain sweepstakes entries1 for a chance to score free burritos for a year and a limited-edition stainless steel gift card.² At the end of the summer, there will be one sweepstakes winner per state in the 48 states in which Chipotle operates, plus Washington D.C., for a total of 49 winners.

Each month during the program, Chipotle Rewards members who have opted into Summer of Extras can earn the following milestones:

Milestone One: After the purchase of one entrée, 50 bonus points, five sweepstakes entries and an Extras badge.

After the purchase of one entrée, 50 bonus points, five sweepstakes entries and an Extras badge. Milestone Two: After the purchase of two more entrées, 100 bonus points, 10 sweepstakes entries and an Extras badge.

After the purchase of two more entrées, 100 bonus points, 10 sweepstakes entries and an Extras badge. Milestone Three: After the purchase of two more entrées, 200 bonus points, 15 sweepstakes entries and an Extras badge.

After the purchase of two more entrées, 200 bonus points, 15 sweepstakes entries and an Extras badge. Milestone Four: After the purchase of two more entrées, 300 bonus points, 30 sweepstakes entries and an Extras badge.

Once Chipotle Rewards members opt into the “Summer of Extras” program in their account, they will unlock the seven-visit streak challenge described above. Milestones reset at the beginning of each month, giving guests more opportunities to earn extra benefits, extra points and extra free Chipotle all summer long. Participants are limited to two qualifying entrée purchases per day during Summer of Extras.

Superfan Leaderboard

Chipotle is gamifying “Summer of Extras” with a dashboard that tracks Chipotle Rewards members’ performance against other users in their state based on transactions, plus fun user insights such as Team Guac or Queso Blanco and how many different restaurant locations users visit during the summer.

10,000 Free Burrito Drops Every Week Of The Summer

To celebrate the new “Summer of Extras” program, Chipotle will give 10,000 Chipotle Rewards members selected at random a free burrito¹ every week of the summer. Each week from June 1 through August 31, Chipotle Rewards members who have opted into the “Summer of Extras” program can enter the weekly drawings by making any in-restaurant or digital Chipotle entrée purchase or by submitting an online entry, during the applicable entry period for the weekly drawings. Weekly entry periods begin each Sunday at 12:00 a.m. PT and end the following Saturday at 11:59 p.m. PT, except for the final weekly entry period, which begins on Sunday August 24, 2025 at 12:00 a.m. PT and ends on Sunday August 31, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

New Chipotle Rewards members will also receive a free guac offer after their first order following their signup.3 The best way to Chipotle is in the app. Track points, redeem rewards and score free Chipotle. Download in the App Store or on Google Play .

1 – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 48 continental U.S., & DC, 13 years or older, who are Chipotle Rewards members. Enter between approx. 9:00 a.m. ET on 6/1/25 – approx. 11:59 ET 8/31/25. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry periods, free method of entry, entry limitations, and prize descriptions, visit Chipotle.com/summer-of-extras-terms . “Burritos For a Year” awarded as 52 free entrée codes, plus a $100 limited-edition gift card. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1100, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

2 – “Burritos For a Year” awarded as 52 free entrée codes, plus a $100 limited-edition gift card.

3 – $5 minimum purchase required. Expires 7 days after receipt. Full terms: Chipotle.com/free-guac .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email