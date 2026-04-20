Chipotle Hockey Jersey BOGO Returns for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Chipotle Mexican Grill is bringing back its popular Hockey Jersey BOGO deal for the sixth straight year, giving hockey fans a chance to score a free entrée during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Monday, April 20, after 3 p.m. local time, customers who wear a hockey jersey to participating Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canada can receive a buy-one-get-one free entrée. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Chipotle Hockey Jersey BOGO Deal?

Fans who walk into a participating Chipotle restaurant wearing a hockey jersey on April 20, 2026, after 3 p.m. local time can receive a BOGO entrée. The deal is valid in-restaurant only and is not available for mobile, online, catering, or delivery orders. The promotion is limited to five free menu items per check, and each free item requires the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value. Kids’ meals do not qualify as an entrée purchase. For full details, visit chipotle.com/hockey-bogo.

Does Chipotle Have a Limited-Edition Hockey Jersey?

For the first time in the promotion’s history, Chipotle is releasing a limited-edition hockey jersey inspired by past Hockey Jersey BOGO campaigns. Only 75 jerseys will be available, exclusively through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange. The design reimagines the brand’s signature look in an on-ice style and blends hockey culture with Chipotle’s Real Food for Real Athletes positioning.

How Can Fans Get the Chipotle Limited-Edition Hockey Jersey?

The jersey is available only through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange at chipotle.com/jersey-sweeps. No purchase is necessary to enter. The promotion is open to legal U.S. residents age 13 and older who are Chipotle Rewards members. The entry window runs from April 18, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. PT through May 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

What Is Chipotle’s Relationship With the NHL?

Chipotle is an official partner of both the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association. The brand uses the partnership to create fan experiences around playoff hockey and connect with players and fans across North America. Chipotle has contributed more than $190,000 to hockey organizations across the continent through hockey-related fundraisers, including more than $52,000 raised through over 300 fundraisers in 2025 alone.

When and Where Is the Chipotle Hockey BOGO Valid?

The BOGO offer is valid on April 20, 2026, after 3 p.m. local time at participating Chipotle locations in the United States and Canada. It is redeemable in-restaurant only and may not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. The NHL is not a sponsor of this offer.

Source: Chipotle

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