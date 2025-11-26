Chipotle Featues BOGO Offer on Thanksgiving Eve

Nov. 20, 2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will help fuel Thanksgiving Eve gatherings among friends and family with an in-restaurant “Back Home BOGO” offer on Wednesday, November 26, from 4 p.m. to close local time.1

Chipotle: The First Stop for Thanksgiving Eve

Often known as the biggest reunion night of the year, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving brings college students back to their hometowns to reconnect with friends. Chipotle invites fans to share real food with friends before the night’s festivities kick off.

Cyber Weekend $0 Delivery Fee Offer

To celebrate Cyber Weekend, Chipotle is running a $0 delivery fee offer2 on orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.comOpens in new window from Friday, November 28 through Monday, December 1 with code CYBER25.

Friendsgiving Made Easy With Build-Your-Own Chipotle

Chipotle recently introduced Build-Your-Own Chipotle (BYOC), a digital-exclusive family meal that brings a shareable, customizable spread of real ingredients to your home, designed to serve four to six and ready for pickup in as little as 15 minutes. It is perfect for hosting Friendsgiving and family gatherings, letting everyone build their own burrito bowls, salads, soft tacos, and even nachos. Guests have the option to add an extra 8 oz of protein, the equivalent to two servings, to their BYOC order. This allows guests to choose two different proteins.

Each order includes:

One protein (24 oz): choice of chicken, steak, braised beef barbacoa, carnitas or Sofritas

One rice: choice of white rice or brown rice

One bean: choice of black beans or pinto beans

One premium side: choice of guac or Queso Blanco

Choice of three salsas/toppings: sour cream, tomatillo-red chili salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa

Shredded romaine lettuce and cheese

Two large bags of chips

Eight soft taco tortillas

Forks, napkins and bowls for six people4

For a limited time, fans can enjoy $10 off their first BYOC order with code TRYBYOC through December 31 or until 500,000 redemptions, whichever comes first.3

1 – Limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value. Valid only on November 26, 2025, starting 4 p.m. until close local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kid’s meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

2 – Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fees applied at checkout as well (except in the states of CA, MA, MN and VA). Available only November 28 through December 1, 2025, within Chipotle’s delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Use of promo code CYBER25 at time of order is required. Minimum order $10 USD $12 CAD/maximum order $200, each excluding tax and fees. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only on Chipotle website or the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

3 – Valid for $10 off any one “Build-Your-Own” item, excluding 2 Large Chips & 3 Dips item, from participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. during regular operating hours. Valid for orders placed and fulfilled through December 31, 2025 or until 500,000 redemptions, whichever comes first. Must be ordered via order.chipotle.com or the Chipotle mobile app, with use of promo code TRYBYOC. Higher menu price and additional fees apply for delivery orders. Limit one discount per transaction. Not valid on catering, in-restaurant orders, or orders via third-party platforms. Redemption and deliveries are subject to availability. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

4 – Opt-in to receive napkins and utensils at digital checkout.

Source: Chipotle

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email