Chipoltle’s New Chipotle Honey Chicken has Arrived

March 6, 2025 — Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced Chipotle Honey Chicken will be available across restaurants in North America and Europe for a limited time.

Chipotle Rewards members can get exclusive early access to the brand’s latest menu innovation today, March 6, via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca. Beginning tomorrow, March 7, guests in the U.S., Canada and U.K. can order Chipotle Honey Chicken for all in-restaurant and digital orders. Chipotle Honey Chicken will be available in France and Germany starting Wednesday, March 12. Chipotle’s latest culinary innovation is a bold, new menu item that perfectly balances unique heat from chipotle peppers and a touch of sweet from pure wildflower honey.

Sweet Heat Sizzles In 2025

Hot honey is the top trending flavor of the year, according to the National Restaurant Association’s “What’s Hot 2025 Culinary Forecast.” Chipotle Honey Chicken surpassed stage-gate testing expectations in Nashville, Tenn. and Sacramento, Calif., and has emerged as a fan favorite thanks to the balanced flavor made with real ingredients.

Chipotle Honey Chicken is made with fresh chicken hot off the grill, seasoned with savory Mexican spices, in a marinade of seared, smoked chipotle peppers and a touch of pure honey, delivering a new, flavorful bite to any entrée choice.

Chipotle is featuring the ‘Most Popular Chipotle Honey Chicken Bowl’ on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca for easy ordering, making it simple for guests to experience the new protein. The most popular selections among fans who have tasted the new item are: Chipotle Honey Chicken with white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, cheese and lettuce.

