Chili’s Popping Boba Margarita Is May’s Margarita of the Month

Chili’s is shaking up its Margarita of the Month lineup with something unexpected: a popping boba margarita. The $6 Popping Boba Marg launches April 30 in honor of National Boba Day and runs through all of May, marking the first time Chili’s has added popping boba to its cocktail menu. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Chili’s Popping Boba Marg?

The Popping Boba Marg combines Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Monin Watermelon, house-made sour, and Dragonfruit Popping Boba. The result is a colorful, texture-forward twist on a classic margarita — priced at $6 for the month of May.

When Is the Popping Boba Margarita Available?

The Popping Boba Marg officially drops on April 30, 2026 — one day early in celebration of National Boba Day — and will be available at Chili’s locations nationwide through the end of May.

Is There a Non-Alcoholic Version?

Yes. Chili’s is also offering a $5 Popping Boba Lemonade for guests who want the same fun, flavor-forward experience without the alcohol.

What Is the Chili’s Margarita of the Month Club?

The Margarita of the Month Club rewards loyal marg fans with collectible digital stickers. Starting with the Popping Boba Marg, guests who try each featured margarita earn a new sticker to add to their collection. Fans who order three consecutive Margaritas of the Month unlock special streak stickers.

Why Is Chili’s Adding Boba to a Margarita?

As the restaurant that sells more margaritas than any other chain in the U.S., Chili’s has built its reputation on pushing what a margarita can be. The Popping Boba Marg taps into the viral boba trend while appealing to younger guests looking for drinks that are fun, customizable, and full of texture.

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