Child Killed, Another Injured In Shooting At Smyrna Event Center

Smyrna Police Officers responded to a reported shooting at Lara’s Event Center located at 413 Nissan Drive, Smyrna, TN at approximately 11:00 p.m. on December 20, 2025.

At the time of the incident, a child’s birthday party was being held at the venue with an estimated 50 individuals in attendance, the majority of whom were children. During the event, an altercation occurred between multiple individuals inside the building. The disturbance escalated when a child suspect discharged a firearm several times inside the event center.

Two individuals were struck by gunfire. One victim, who was not involved in the altercation, sustained a gunshot wound and was transported by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The second victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers located and detained the juvenile suspect outside the building. The suspect was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm reported out of the Metropolitan Nashville area. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) responded to the scene. Multiple witnesses were interviewed both on scene and later at the Smyrna Police Department. Investigators also reviewed and obtained security video footage of the incident.

The suspect from La Vergne was charged with multiple offenses and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC). The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email