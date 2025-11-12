Child Found Wandering in Cold in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police officers were called to the area of Manson Crossing Drive and Cedar Glades Drive Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a found child at approximately 8:15 a.m.

A resident discovered a young child walking alone in the roadway wearing only a diaper and a sweater. The child appeared uninjured but was cold in the 27-degree weather. Rutherford County EMS was called to the scene and evaluated the child.

Officers searched the nearby Panther Creek Apartments and, with assistance from maintenance staff, located the child’s residence. Contact was made with the child’s mother, who stated that her older children had left for school while she was in the bathroom, leaving the young child in her room. She believes one of the older children may have left a door open, allowing the child to wander outside.

After reviewing the circumstances, officers determined the incident was accidental. The child was safely returned to her mother. The case was referred to the Department of Children’s Services.

