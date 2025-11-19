Child Advocacy Center Warns of Rising Online Threats to Children

A parent’s greatest fears include the dangers their children or teens can experience online. Unfortunately, that fear is not misplaced.

In fact, one in nine children worldwide have been subjected to online child sexual exploitation or abuse.

This equates to 8 percent of all children globally, according to study findings published in January 2025 in Lancet and performed by researchers at Georgia State University.

“The online problem is growing,” said Presley Hosford, Community Education Coordinator with the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

“We are seeing more and more cases and hearing of more situations of children and teens being targeted and exploited sexually online.” Hosford cites a recent situation where a local teen girl on Snapchat was assaulted after a man convinced her to meet in person.

In addition to helping prosecute child sexual abuse and child abuse cases, the CAC works to educate parents, teachers and children about how to stay safe online. The CAC uses the “Darkness to Light” prevention training curriculum to teach parents, teachers and other adults how to protect children from child sexual abuse and what to do if a child reports abuse to them. The premise of the program, used nationwide, is that the burden of prevention and protection must sit on the shoulders of adults who are legally and morally responsible for the health and safety of children. In the last fiscal year, the CAC provided training to 1,243 adults in Rutherford and Cannon Counties.

Dr. Sam Zaza, associate professor, Information Systems and Analytics, Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University, says “grooming to sextortion is happening on all digital platforms. In fact, the problem has risen sharply since the global pandemic, because screen time increased sharply during that time.”

Sextortion is a form of online blackmail where an individual threatens to distribute a victim’s sexually explicit images or videos unless their demands are met.

“Parents need to be paying close attention to what their children and teens are doing online,” Dr. Zaza adds.

Children and teens not only complete homework online, but they spend time online gaming, texting, livestreaming and on social media.

“Because children and young teens are emotionally vulnerable and more trusting, that makes it easier for predators,” Dr. Zaza said. “And because we are all busy parents, sometimes we don’t supervise closely enough. Actually, online interaction is much more dangerous than taking your child to a park. Online, people are posing and are not what they seem to be.”

Learning how to handle the online world is essential. Hosford says the CAC’s online safety training includes these tips:

Talk openly with your child and teen about online behavior and boundaries. It’s okay to say No.

Know who you’re talking to online. Only communicate online with people you know in real life. Never agree to meet someone you’ve met online without permission from a parent.

Never share explicit photos or videos. Even if a trusted person asks, don’t send them.

Use your computer’s privacy settings and parental controls. Keep profiles private.

Report and block suspicious activity immediately. Tell a parent, report incidents to platforms and if needed, to law enforcement.

Dr. Zaza says “we need to have a lot more safety steps in the digital space. Have open and honest conversations with your children. Talk to them about grooming techniques, which include flattery and validation, because the first step is building a relationship. Have access to your children’s social media accounts and check them regularly.”

Sometimes children and teens don’t tell their parents because they have already made mistakes online and they are ashamed.

“We need to tell our children that if anything happens, I’m on your side,” Dr. Zaza said. “You’re a child. You’re a minor and you’re not to blame. Let them know you’re a safe zone for them always.”

To schedule training for your organization about child abuse and child sexual abuse prevention, contact the Child Advocacy Center at [email protected].

