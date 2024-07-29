Child Advocacy Center to Host End of the Summer Event on September 6

Save the date for Friday evening, September 6! Mix and mingle, listen to live music, and enjoy dancing, casino games, heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and an amazing silent auction at Light Up the Night!

The Child Advocacy Center is hosting the 7th annual Light Up the Night end of the summer party on Friday, September 6, 2024 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Oakland’s Mansion, Murfreesboro. Tickets are $100 per individual. An open bar will be available, as well as “fun money” for the casino games. VIP Tables of 10 are available for purchase with personal wine bottles for the table. Wear white to light up the night!

The Child Advocacy Center needs local businesses, civic groups, and individuals to make Light Up the Night a success and raise critically needed funds for services for child abuse victims. This is where you come in. Sponsorships range from $500-$5,000. Please register online at cacrutherford.org/events.

The Child Advocacy Center works as a team with the Department of Children’s Services, law enforcement, and the District Attorney’s Office to respond to child abuse cases, investigate the crime, aggressively prosecute offenders, help children heal, and help families rebuild their shattered lives.

Your partnership will support crisis intervention services for child abuse victims, child sexual abuse victims, drug endangered children, and child sexual abuse prevention trainings to educate parents, grandparents, and professionals how to protect children from child sexual abuse.

“Child sexual abuse and other crimes against children often occur in the dark. This event brings to light serious crimes against children. Come to the party to celebrate the end of the summer and light up the night for child abuse victims,” said Child Advocacy Center Director Sharon De Boer. “Enjoy a magnificent end of the summer party to support our communities youngest and most vulnerable crime victims—child sexual abuse victims.”

Sponsorship opportunities and event tickets are available at cacrutherford.org/events. For questions, please contact Karista Colwell by email: [email protected] or call the Child Advocacy Center at (615) 867-9000.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email