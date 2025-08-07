Child Advocacy Center to Celebrate 25 Years of Service

The Child Advocacy Center will celebrate 25 years of service to children and families in Rutherford and Cannon Counties on Monday, August 11, 2025. The 25th Anniversary Celebration will be held from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, located at 3050 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Since opening in 2000, the Center has partnered with the Child Protective Investigative Team to address cases of child abuse, child sexual abuse, and drug-endangered children. Over the past 25 years, the Child Advocacy Center has served more than 50,000 individuals, including over 21,000 children and 17,000 adults who have participated in Darkness to Light child sexual abuse prevention training.

“The Child Advocacy Center has been blessed with dedicated employees, committed volunteers, an outstanding board of directors, strong partnerships with the Child Protective Investigative Team, and incredible community support,” said Executive Director Sharon De Boer. “Some of the best people in this community have dedicated their careers to making a difference in children’s lives. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with the community that has supported us every step of the way.”

The event will feature light refreshments, a retrospective of the Center’s impact, and remarks from Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr, child sexual abuse survivor Evane Stone, Executive Director Sharon De Boer, and Murfreesboro City Schools Director Dr. Trey Duke.

All are invited to attend. For more information or to learn how to support the organization, call 615-867-9000.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email