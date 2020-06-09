The Child Advocacy Center received national recognition this month when Community Education Coordinator Brittnie Noble was spotlighted in the 2019 Darkness to Light Impact Report. Noble was one of five facilitators across the nation that Darkness to Light recognized.

Darkness to Light is a nationwide initiative designed to educate adults how to protect children from child sexual abuse and what to do if a child reports abuse to them. Tennessee Child Advocacy Centers began implementing the training in 2012 and each CAC set a goal to train 5% of the adult population in their community.

The Child Advocacy Center set a goal to train 10,500 people in Rutherford and Cannon Counties. As the population of the counties increased, the goal increased to 11,575. To date, the Child Advocacy Center has exceeded the goal by training over 12,000 adults utilizing the Darkness to Light curriculum.

The Child Advocacy Center has been nationally recognized the last two years in a row. Last year, the Center was recognized as one of the top ten organizations in the country in the 2018 Darkness to Light Impact Report.

“The Child Advocacy Center is proud of Brittnie Noble’s accomplishment,” said Child Advocacy Center director Sharon De Boer. “She has done an outstanding job training 2,226 parents, grandparents, and professionals how to protect their children from child sexual abuse.” Noble has provided trainings at conferences, colleges, universities, schools, daycares, churches, and non-profit agencies that serve children.

Noble is the mother of two young children and she says her own children motivate her to train parents and grandparents how to protect the most important people in their lives—their children and grandchildren.

The Child Advocacy Center is providing free Darkness to Light online training during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rutherford and Cannon County parents, grandparents, and professionals can view the training online at no charge until June 30, 2020. For more information visit the website at https://www.d2l.org/about/ourimpact/#dflip-df_13721/19/ To learn more about the training contact the Child Advocacy Center in Rutherford County at 615-867-9000 or in Cannon County at 615-563-9915.