Chicken Salad Chick Welcomes Spring with New LTO and Free Soup Offer

March 2, 2026 – Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating the arrival of spring with a trio of seasonal offerings and a special sports promotion.

Meet Jill Pickle, a brand-new chicken salad flavor featuring chopped dill pickles for a taste that is both balanced and fresh. From spear to scoop, Chicken Salad Chick uses the same dill pickle spears served with every meal to create this new, delicious offering. Running now through May 30, Jill Pickle delivers a bright and perfectly pickled twist to the brand’s signature line-up of chicken salads, presenting a refreshing flavor profile designed with pickle lovers in mind. Guests can enjoy Jill Pickle as a scoop, sandwich, or Quick Chick to-go option.

To complement the new flavor, Chicken Salad Chick is also introducing Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Chips. With a bold crunch and zesty kick, the chips pair naturally with Jill Pickle, offering guests a cohesive, pickle-inspired combination. Guests can also pair their meal with Chicken Salad Chick’s new Peach Tea for the perfect taste of spring. Inspired by two Southern staples, sweet tea and ripe peaches, the beverage features classic iced tea brewed with real fruit for a subtle, refreshing peach flavor.

And since spring in the South would not be complete without some college basketball fun, Chicken Salad Chick is serving up its Hoops & Soups promotion at participating locations. On Monday, March 16, guests who show their college basketball bracket will receive a FREE cup of soup with the purchase of an entrée.*

Jill Pickle, Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Chips, and Peach Tea will be available for a limited time at Chicken Salad Chick locations nationwide.

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com.

