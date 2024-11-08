Chicken Salad Chick to Honor Veterans with Free Meals on Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 7, 2024) – Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s leading fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, will honor the service of local military members and veterans on Monday, Nov. 11. Active-duty personnel and veterans in uniform, or those with a valid military ID, are invited to enjoy a free Chick Meal—a choice of a scoop or sandwich featuring any chicken salad or pimento cheese, accompanied by a side, scoop, or soup, plus a regular-sized drink—available at all Nashville-area locations from open to close.

WHAT: Veterans Day Deal

​Active-duty military personnel and veterans will receive a free Chick Special and regular-size drink at all Nashville-area locations

WHEN: ​ Monday, Nov. 11

​10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Tennessee Chicken Salad Chick locations:

Bellevue

​Clarksville

​Cookeville

​Franklins

​Gallatin

​Hendersonville

​Murfreesboro

​Nashville

​Smyrna

​Spring Hill

For addresses and store hours, visit chickensaladchick.com.

Source: Chicken Salad Chick

