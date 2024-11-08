Chicken Salad Chick to Honor Veterans with Free Meals on Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 7, 2024) – Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s leading fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, will honor the service of local military members and veterans on Monday, Nov. 11. Active-duty personnel and veterans in uniform, or those with a valid military ID, are invited to enjoy a free Chick Meal—a choice of a scoop or sandwich featuring any chicken salad or pimento cheese, accompanied by a side, scoop, or soup, plus a regular-sized drink—available at all Nashville-area locations from open to close.
WHAT: Veterans Day Deal
Active-duty military personnel and veterans will receive a free Chick Special and regular-size drink at all Nashville-area locations
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 11
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE: Tennessee Chicken Salad Chick locations:
- Bellevue
- Clarksville
- Cookeville
- Franklins
- Gallatin
- Hendersonville
- Murfreesboro
- Nashville
- Smyrna
- Spring Hill
For addresses and store hours, visit chickensaladchick.com.
Source: Chicken Salad Chick
