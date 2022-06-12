Nashville-area Chicken Salad Chick lovers are in for a treat on Wednesday, June 15 ! Chicken Salad Chick — the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept – will join in 615 Day , a celebration of all things Nashville! For one day only, guests visiting the seven Nashville restaurants can receive a Buy One, Get One Free offer on purchase of The Chick Special when purchasing through the Chicken Salad Chick app and using the code 615DAY at check out. Each person who uses the code will be entered for a chance to win, and four lucky guests will receive a $250 Live Nation gift card and 615 Day merch.

615 Day is a chance to celebrate the Nashville community, and Chicken Salad Chick is pleased to give back to its local guests as a thank you for their continued support. The 615 Day giveaway items have been purchased from a local organization, with proceeds that give back to programs within the city.

WHAT:

Chicken Salad Chick celebrates 615 Day with limited-time BOGO Chick Special

Participating Nashville guests can enter to win a Live Nation gift card and 615 Day Merch

WHERE:

Participating Nashville Chicken Salad Chick locations

Bellevue | 7614 Hwy 70S | Nashville, TN 37221

Hendersonville | 217 Indian Lake Blvd. | Hendersonville, TN 37075

Franklin | 5050 Carothers Parkway | Franklin, TN 37067

Smyrna | 372 West Sam Ridley Parkway | Smyrna, TN 37167

Spring Hill | 4867 Main Street | Spring Hill, TN 37174

Murfreesboro | 2855 Medical Center Parkway | Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Gallatin | 1117 Nashville Pike | Gallatin, TN 37066

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 15

During stores hours

HOW:

Guests can enter code 615DAY into the Chicken Salad Chick app upon ordering to receive the Buy One, Get One Free offer on purchase of The Chick Special; all guests who use the code will be automatically entered to win the 615 Day Giveaway.

Terms and Conditions:

Valid only on June 15, 2022 at participating Chicken Salad Chick Nashville-area restaurants. One entry per customer. Must download Chicken Salad Chick Craving Credits app and create an account to participate in contest. Winners will be contacted by June 19, 2022 via the email used to create their Craving Credits account. Not valid with any other offers.