Chicken Salad Chick Launches New Maui Mama Flavor for Summer

June 9, 2025 – Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is debuting its newest summer flavor, Maui Mama. Available now through the end of July, guests can enjoy the taste of the tropics with this punchy blend of sweet pineapple, savory bacon, and a kick of jalapeño.

Maui Mama is inspired by the tropical flavors of the Hawaiian Islands, offering a fresh, summery take on the brand’s classic Southern-style chicken salad. Made with tender shredded chicken, sweet and tangy pineapple chunks, crispy bacon and pickled jalapeño, Maui Mama delivers a full-bodied, savory taste of the summer tropics in every bite.

Whether you’re craving a tropical escape or simply looking to shake up your usual order, Maui Mama offers a unique flavor experience that is sure to be as bright and refreshing as the season itself. Available through the end of July, Maui Mama can be enjoyed as a scoop, sandwich, melt, or to-go in freshly packaged shareable Quick Chicks. For an extra sweet treat, pair Maui Mama with Chicken Salad Chick’s newest Red Velvet Cake.

The summer fun doesn’t stop there. Chicken Salad Chick fans can also enjoy exclusive rewards and special offers throughout the season. Rewards members will earn double points on all daily purchases made on select Double Points Days: June 11, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 8, November 20, and December 10. To start earning, guests can enroll in the Chicken Salad Chick rewards program by downloading the app and signing up. Rewards members will receive a free Chick Meal on their birthday and can redeem their points for free food and special discounts year-round.

