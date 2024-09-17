Chicken Salad Chick Launches Annual Cookies for a Cure Campaign

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, unveiled its annual Cookies for a CURE promotion in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding life-changing pediatric cancer research for children and families across the country.

This fall, guests can enjoy Chicken Salad Chick’s limited-time Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies for a good cause. All proceeds from sales of the Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies will go directly to CURE Childhood Cancer throughout the month of September, also known as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Now in its third September of the fundraiser, Chicken Salad Chick expected to have raised more than $125,000 for childhood cancer research from proceeds of Cookies for a CURE.

“Cookies for a CURE has become a tremendous platform for us as an organization to make a tangible impact in the lives of so many children and families suffering the reality of this deadly, debilitating illness,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “The supportive and overwhelming response from our guests has made this one of our most successful initiatives yet. Our partnership with CURE is just one of the ways we aim to serve those in our community who truly need it the most, and we could not be more proud to ramp up our Cookies launch for a third year in a row.”

The Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies are topped with a natural lemon zest buttercream frosting in honor of the gold ribbon which serves as the international symbol for Childhood Cancer. In the promotion’s third year, Chicken Salad Chick expects to donate more than $40,000 directly to CURE based on the supplies allotted for the campaign.

“Chicken Salad Chick’s support is such a driving force in our fight against childhood cancer,” said Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE Childhood Cancer. “Funds raised through cookie sales are invested in research aimed at developing effective, less toxic treatments for cancers that affect children. We are so grateful for the incredible partnership, the opportunity to raise substantial funds, and the crucial awareness Chicken Salad Chick is bringing to the crisis of cancer in children.”

In 2023 alone, Chicken Salad Chick announced it raised more than $525,000 on behalf of its annual Giving Card program to support local food charities and cancer research. A sizeable portion of these funds were donated directly to CURE to support the organization’s efforts to fund new research in the fight against childhood cancer.

The CSC Foundation was created in 2014 by Chicken Salad Chick’s founders, Kevin and Stacy Brown, and their business partners, Earlon and Betty McWhorter, with a mission to fight cancer and feed the hungry. Through the growth of the foundation, CSC has had tremendous opportunities to impact the lives of those in need through initiatives like the annual Giving Card program and now Cookies for a CURE. The CSC Foundation has helped secure the future of CSC’s philanthropy by setting a positive example across the Chicken Salad organization.

For more information about Cookies for a CURE and the CSC Foundation, please visit www.chickensaladchick.com.

