Chicken Salad Chick Hosts Olympics Themed Promotion

July 10, 2024 – Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is partnering with Coca-Cola for an Olympic themed promotion and a trip to Paris giveaway in celebration of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Starting July 1st through August 10th, guests who purchase a beverage can enter for a chance to win a free trip to Paris or exclusive Coca-Cola and Olympic Games merchandise.* With each drink purchase, guests can scan the QR code on Chicken Salad Chick’s special edition drink cups to enter to win. The grand prize consists of a 4-day, 3-night trip for the winner and one guest with roundtrip airfare and hotel accomodations.* Guests may scan for additional entry each time they purchase a beverage, with one entry counted per guest per day, through the dates of the promotion.

To further showcase its support for Team USA, Chicken Salad Chick is featuring athletes Anna Hall of Team USA Track and Field and Brooke Rabatou of Team USA Climbing in its in-store and branded content to inspire its guests and create even more engagement around the 2024 summer games.

For more information on Chicken Salad Chick’s 2024 Olympic Games sweepstakes, including rules, free method of entry, prizes and full giveaway details, visit bit.ly/CSCSummerSweepstakes.

*One (1) Grand Prize: A 4-day/3-night trip for the winner and one (1) guest to Paris, France. The Grand Prize consists of round trip, coach-class air transportation for two (2) from a major airport near winner’s home (determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) and three (3) nights’ hotel accommodations of Sponsor’s choosing (one (1) room, double occupancy). Total Maximum ARV of Grand Prize: $6,000. The actual value of the Grand Prize may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of rates and airfares (if applicable). If the actual value of the Grand Prize is less than the stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Ends 11:59 PM ET on 8/10/2024. Open to residents of AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MS, MO, NM, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, & VA only, 21+. Sponsor: The Coca-Cola Company.

