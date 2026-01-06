Chicken Salad Chick Brings Back Greek Goddess Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced the return of its popular Greek Goddess chicken salad for a limited time starting January 5, 2026. The Mediterranean-inspired menu item will be available through February 28, 2026, alongside a new Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup designed to provide warming comfort during the winter season.

Greek Goddess Returns After Strong Guest Demand

The Greek Goddess chicken salad originally debuted in summer 2024 and quickly became one of the most requested returning flavors among Chicken Salad Chick customers. The limited-time offering features kalamata olives, feta cheese, and a zesty blend of Greek-style herbs that deliver bright Mediterranean flavors. Guests can order the Greek Goddess as a scoop, sandwich, or to-go Quick Chick option at participating locations through the end of February.

New Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup Debuts

Chicken Salad Chick introduced a new seasonal side item to complement the Greek Goddess return. The Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup offers a rich, flavorful option designed for colder months. The new soup provides guests with a hearty pairing option alongside the restaurant’s chicken salad offerings during the winter season.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick operates as the nation’s only fast casual restaurant concept focused exclusively on chicken salad. The Atlanta-based chain serves multiple chicken salad varieties alongside soups, sides, and desserts at locations across the United States. Guests can find more information about menu items and locations at www.chickensaladchick.com.

Source: PRNewswire

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email