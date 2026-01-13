Chicken Salad Chick Announces Guest Appreciation Day With Free Classic Carol

Chicken Salad Chick is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, January 22, 2026, by offering guests a complimentary scoop of its signature Classic Carol chicken salad at all 300+ locations nationwide. The fast-casual restaurant chain created this longstanding tradition to thank loyal customers and communities that have supported the brand’s growth into a beloved dining destination across the country.

Free Chicken Salad Offer Details and Redemption Options

On January 22, guests can receive one free scoop of Classic Carol chicken salad with no purchase required while supplies last. The complimentary offer is available through multiple ordering channels including dine-in service, drive-thru, and carryout options. Each guest is limited to one free scoop during the promotional day.

For customers placing orders online through the Chicken Salad Chick app or via delivery services, the brand will include a free scoop of Classic Carol with each meal purchased, providing convenient access to the Guest Appreciation Day promotion regardless of ordering method.

Classic Carol Chicken Salad Recipe and Popularity

Classic Carol ranks among Chicken Salad Chick’s most popular menu items, featuring all-white meat chicken breast combined with finely minced celery and a balanced blend of savory seasonings. The iconic recipe has become a customer favorite that defines the brand’s commitment to quality ingredients and comforting flavors that guests have come to expect from their dining experience.

Source: PRNewswire

