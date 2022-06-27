By Papa C Pies

Summer – time to relax, unwind, and forget the highly-scheduled days of winter.

The truth is, for many of us, summer is busier than ever, with vacation plans, camp for the kiddos, and just trying to squeeze in as much fun as possible while the weather is great and there’s no stress about homework and extracurriculars.

But when there are swim lessons today, camp starts tomorrow, and you haven’t even done the laundry yet, who has time for a home-cooked meal?

No worries!

Papa C’s Pies is not just your source for sweet treats. Grandmother Elsie made some amazing savory pies, as well, and of course, she passed down those secret recipes to us.

While we have several dinner-worthy delights to choose from, one of our favorites is Chicken Pot Pie.

Grandmother Elsie’s recipe starts with all white meat chicken, then we add the vegetables – carrots, green beans, corn, lima beans – and mix it all in with a rich chicken stock. Some herbs and spices add the perfect touch of flavor, and our signature light and flaky crust seals in the deliciousness.

All you need to do is pop it in the oven, throw in that load of laundry, and in a few minutes, you’ll have a tasty, satisfying meal that will please the entire family.

Yes, we know you can always grab one of those mass-produced, preservative-loaded pot pies from the freezer at the grocery store.

But wouldn’t you rather give your family a made-from-scratch, authentic Chicken Pot Pie from Papa C’s?

Call or order on the website at papacpies.com, then swing by our storefront for your Chicken Pot Pie – and don’t forget a chocolate pie or fruit cobbler for dessert!

Papa C Pies

(615) 414-3435

99 Seaboard Ln #100, Brentwood, TN 37027

Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below:

