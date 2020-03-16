Amid the coronavirus crisis, Chick-fil-A is temporarily closing its dining rooms in an effort to limit person-to-person contact.

Drive-thru service will still be available and some locations will offer takeout or mobile orders.

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact,” a statement reads.

No date was shared on when they would reopen.

Last week, Chick-fil-A announced their precautions due to the Coronavirus which included the closure of all playgrounds, all meals were served in carry-out packaging, and drive-thru guests no longer receive a printed menu.