NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Chick-fil-A Supply® officials announced today the company will expand operations, selecting Antioch as the location for its fourth U.S. distribution center. The facility will begin operations later this year.

As part of the company’s expansion to Tennessee, Chick-fil-A will invest $16.3 million and create 45 new jobs over the next five years.

Chick-fil-A Supply’s distribution center in Antioch will work similarly to the company’s other operation in Cartersville, Georgia and another opening soon in Mebane, North Carolina by ensuring Chick-fil-A restaurants have the food and products needed to serve customers.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc., Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider focused on understanding and meeting the unique needs of Chick-fil-A restaurants. Today, the nationally recognized restaurant business has more than 2,700 locations in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 60 economic development projects in Davidson County resulting in more than 26,000 job commitments and approximately $3 billion in capital investment.

“Tennessee’s central location, skilled workforce and strong business climate make our state a great fit for national companies like Chick-fil-A. We welcome Chick-fil-A’s decision to expand operations in Tennessee and look forward to their success in the years ahead,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

“We are excited to open a company operated distribution center in the greater Nashville area to serve Chick-fil-A restaurants as they face growing consumer demand and supply chain complexity. This investment will be vital as we continue innovating new solutions to address the unique needs of Chick-fil-A franchise operators, licensees, and their teams,” said Josh Grote, executive director of distribution operations at Chick-fil-A Supply.

“Nashville is a great restaurant city with owners constantly adapting their business models to address supply chain challenges, and we’re eager to see Chick-fil-A’s investment and look forward to seeing some positive impact on our regional economy,” said Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville).

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

